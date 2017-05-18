RECIPE: Broccoli Stems & Stalks Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Broccoli Stems & Stalks Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
- 6-8 cups mixed salad greens
- Stems/stalks from two bunches of broccoli, cut into thin, bite-size matchstick type pieces
- 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
- ½ – ¾ cup dried cranberries
Dressing:
- 2-3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1-2 teaspoons very finely minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Make dressing by whisking all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl or measuring cup. Add mixed greens, matchstick broccoli pieces, red onion and cranberries to a large bowl, then drizzle half of dressing over all. Toss lightly and add a little more dressing if desired.
Or just place greens on individual serving plates, top with some broccoli matchsticks, red onion and cranberries, then drizzle salad dressing over that.
Makes about 4-6 servings salad.
Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD