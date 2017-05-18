× RECIPE: Broccoli Stems & Stalks Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Broccoli Stems & Stalks Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

6-8 cups mixed salad greens

Stems/stalks from two bunches of broccoli, cut into thin, bite-size matchstick type pieces

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

½ – ¾ cup dried cranberries

Dressing:

2-3 tablespoons lemon juice

2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1-2 teaspoons very finely minced garlic

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Make dressing by whisking all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl or measuring cup. Add mixed greens, matchstick broccoli pieces, red onion and cranberries to a large bowl, then drizzle half of dressing over all. Toss lightly and add a little more dressing if desired.

Or just place greens on individual serving plates, top with some broccoli matchsticks, red onion and cranberries, then drizzle salad dressing over that.

Makes about 4-6 servings salad.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD