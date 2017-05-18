× RECIPE: Oven Roasted Broccoli Coins

4-5 cups broccoli “coins” (1/4-inch thick pieces cut from stalks/stems)

Several tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper

Other seasonings as desired

¼ cup (or more!) grated parmesan cheese

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Toss cut “coins” in large bowl with olive oil, salt and pepper. Add other seasonings as desired. Make sure all pieces are coated. Spread evenly – single layer only – on 18×13-inch rimmed baking sheet. Cook until desired doneness, about 7 – 12 minutes, stirring several times. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese after taking out of oven. Makes about 8 servings.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD