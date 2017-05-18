× RECIPE: Oven Roasted Potato Peel Chips

4 cups potato peels from favorite russet, red or golden potato

Several tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Other seasonings as desired

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Toss potato peel pieces in large bowl with olive oil, salt, pepper and any other desired herbs/seasonings. Blend to coat all pieces. Spread evenly – single layer only – on 18×13-inch rimmed baking sheet. Cook until desired doneness, about 6 – 12 minutes, stirring several times. Makes about 6 servings.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD