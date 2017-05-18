Summer-level warmth breaks as cold front passes Friday; Shower and storm chances returning
The hum of air-conditioners this afternoon! Running 12-degrees above normal this was the warmest May 18th in 19 years! The warmest day of 2017 reaching a afternoon high of 85-degrees. The 5th straight 80-degree day is the warmest of the spell and warmest since September 25th, 2016.
We set a record early this morning when the low was only 71-degrees. A record warm, minimum broke he record of 68-degrees set in 2000.
A cold front is looming up north and will settle south well after midnight. Along the front late day, showers and a few thunderstorms are expected. Coverage will be very low and limited – most of us will not have any rain at all. What few storms develop will fizzle out by 12 am.
TIMING WEEKEND RAIN
It is an improving picture for Pole Day Sunday but the rain threat will be with us Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall will reach 30-40% area coverage Friday and Saturday and peak at nearly 80% Sunday morning. I’m posting a snapshot of the forest radar at 12 noon Saturday off out latest RPM computer model. By no means a final take – will still have some time to fine tune the timing of any weekend rain.
While no all-day rain is expected, the rains departure Sunday off overnight computer runs are encouraging.