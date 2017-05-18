× Warmth and wind roll on this Thursday; wetter weekend ahead!

Plan on a warm and stuffy start this morning, as temperatures out-the-door are holding in the lower 70’s! Live Guardian radar remains fairly dry for now and rain/storm chances today appear to be pretty low in coverage/or widely scattered. If a storm develops though, it could pack a punch in a very confined area! Today will also mark the 5th straight day of 80°+ degrees. Keep all plans today and expect the wind to be up…just not as gusty as Wednesday.

Jumping ahead to Fast Friday…the weather remains fairly quiet until late afternoon before heavier showers and storms move in…this could impact your Friday evening outdoor plans! Also, expect a slightly cooler Friday with lower humidity too…

The weekend still calling for additional rain and storms. Of course, timing is everything with qualifications and pole day out at the speedway. Right now, best rain chances on Saturday will be arriving by the afternoon, could be as soon as lunchtime! On Sunday, rain remains likely but the timing could give us a dry window for the afternoon. Stay tuned for numerous updates heading into the weekend for all things 500 related!