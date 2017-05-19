× BBB issues warning about online clothing scammer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As online shopping picks up for the summer, the central Indiana BBB is issuing a warning.

Be very careful before you click on those Facebook and Instagram ads for trendy outfits for rock-bottom prices.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said president Tim Maniscalo.

This old adage rings especially true on the internet.

According to the local better business bureau, a lot of online shoppers are getting hit by fashion scammers. Companies offer the latest trends for rock bottom prices, but often, you’re not really getting a deal.

“If you’re buying a dress for less than ten dollars, that’s probably not going to be very good quality,” said Maniscalo.

Despite a crackdown last year by Facebook, scammers are still on the site, as well as Instagram.

And as the summer gets underway, the BBB often sees complaints about the companies pick up.

“The customer service tends to be not very good, if you can get a hold of them,” said Maniscalo. “If that’s the case, they’ll give you a lot of runaround. You know, you just don’t get a lot of service from these folks.”

A quick Google search for bad businesses will often bring up plenty of bad reviews. Dress Lilly and Rosegal are the two flagged in the BBB’s warning and have more negative than positive review.

“You’ll see a lot of other reviews on Facebook and other places where people will say, ‘Hey I tried this out and I just got taken by this,’” said Maniscalo.

Besides a google search, you can also do the following:

Check the url of the website to make sure it says “https” instead of “http” without an “s”. That means it’s a secure site.

Find the company’s contact page for an address, email and phone number. If contact information isn’t available, the company might be difficult to reach in case something goes wrong.

Understand the business’s return policy to see if you’ll get your money back.

And if you do decide to buy, use a major credit card, so you can get your money back if the order never shows up at your house.

“Always check out with BBB, that’s always also a way to find out about trusted businesses,” said Maniscalo. “But really do your homework and if it’s too good to be true, that’s a real red flag.”