Behind the Badge: Perfect timing leads to a firehouse birth

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- The reunion that took place on March 2nd at Firehouse 17 in Indianapolis was the culmination of two things: perfect timing, and a little bit of luck.

Last month Kevin Lloyd and his partner were on their way back from a previous run, heading back to the firehouse to continue their shift. At first they thought nothing of a car that was parked in their parking lot.

Turns out Bree and John Saffen were inside that car and Bree had gone into labor.

The Saffens say they decided they couldn’t make it to the hospital and pulled over into the firehouse. Their timing couldn’t have been more perfect as about a minute later Kevin Lloyd and his partner were also pulling in. It only took a moment for the paramedics to realize they wouldn’t be able to either

“Once we took a look and noticed the baby was coming, the baby was coming and there was no stopping it” Lloyd said.

So the medics did the only thing they could, which so happened to be the only thing Kevin Lloyd hadn’t done in a near twenty year career; deliver a baby.

“I’ve been doing this for quite some time and actually that’s my first birth,” Lloyd said.

Fast forward to March 2nd and the reunion between the Saffens and the paramedics at firehouse 17 became another unforgettable moment.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s remarkable,” Kevin Lloyd said.

“Every time we drive by the fire station will have new meaning,” Bree Saffen said.

The Saffens say they can’t wait until their newborn is old enough so they can tell her about her birth story.