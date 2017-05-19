× Bourdais tops speed chart on Fast Friday

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Fast Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was just that.

IndyCars given a power boost as teams prep for 500 qualifications and despite a downpour that stopped practice for two and a half hours, all 33 cars turned laps.

Honda again reigned supreme. 11 of the top 12 speeds were Honda powered cars much like Thursday.

Veteran Sebastien Bourdais topped the chart with the month’s quickest lap speed to date at 233.116 miles per hour. Impressive, after the Dale Coyne driver blew an engine during last week’s Grand Prix and then another in Thursday’s practice.

“It’s a good thing that we are closing speed, but we have to stop throwing engines,” said Bourdais. “I think the car is quick. We’ve been competitive with balance and speed.”

Bourdais won the season-opening race on the streets of St. Petersburg despite starting last, then finished 2nd at Long Beach.

Andretti Autosport drivers Ryan Hunter-Reay, Takuma Sato and F-1 driver Fernando Alonso ran 2-3-4, while two-time 500 champ Juan Pablo Montoya rounded out the top five.

Two crashes marred practice. Spencer Pigot of Juncos Racing and A.J. Foyt’s Zach Veach, a rookie hit the wall hard near turn two. Both cars were badly damaged, but the drivers were checked, cleared, and released.

Qualifications begin Saturday.