DINE 59: Fishers restaurant gets high marks from health department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. - While we often investigate restaurants facing issues with inspections, there are also restaurants exceeding inspectors’ expectations.

C.R. Heroes Family Pub is now Dine 59 approved.

When you step inside the restaurant, you are surrounded by images of super heroes and real-life heroes, like firefighters, who are known for keeping the public safe. The health inspections for this eatery show the management has the same focus.

Owner Stephanie Boehm gave us a tour of the kitchen. C.R. Heroes Family Pub has gone five years with just one critical violation.

Boehm credits determination and her staff for the restaurant’s inspection streak.

“I think you have a responsibility as a restaurant to make sure everything is clean and served in a safe environment,” Boehm said. “That’s of utmost importance.”

If you’d like to nominate a restaurant for the Dine 59 award, click here.