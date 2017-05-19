× Heavy rains over past weeks may delay road projects in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel City officials are reporting that the recent heavy rainfalls over the past several weeks have caused some delays with several of the city’s road projects. With more than 9 inches of rain falling between April and in May officials are not yet fully aware of the impact this has had on the construction schedule. The rains and utility work delays could mean completion dates for some projects like those underway at 106th and Spring Mill and 136th and Gray may need to be extended.

The delays may also mean that some projects, particularly west of U.S. 31 and originally planned to be staggered must now be completed at the same time. Motorists are reminded that over the next several weeks, the following roads will be OPEN:

U.S. 31, Illinois Street, Shelborne Road and Michigan Road.

Carmel City officials also have good news on several other key construction projects which are:

106th and Ditch – Should be open by Friday, May 19.

Towne Road at 98th – Should be open by May 25.

Spring Mill closure – In an unrelated project, the Clay Township Regional Waste District will be closing Spring Mill Road from 106th to 111th Street to construct a sanitary line. This complete closure is expected to begin Friday and last until Aug. 11. Motorists should detour by using Illinois Street.