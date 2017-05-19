× Indiana leading the Midwest with lowest unemployment rate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.6 percent for April and remains lower than the national rate of 4.4 percent. The unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force increased by 4,805 over the previous month with a 16,408 increase in employment and an 11,603 decrease in unemployment. Indiana’s total labor force stands at more than 3.32 million, and the state’s 64.6 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 62.9 percent.

“Indiana’s unemployment rate reaching its lowest point since 2001 is a testament to the strength of the Hoosier economy; however, it’s also indicative of an ever-tightening labor market for Hoosier businesses,” said Steven J. Braun, Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD). “I encourage unemployed and underemployed Hoosiers to be steadfast in their job searches and consider training and placement opportunities available at their local WorkOne Career Center.”

Braun noted Indiana’s historically low number of unemployment insurance claims are also a sign of a constricting labor market. He added that while the figures are certainly positive, they do represent a workforce challenge in meeting current employer demand.

Midwest Unemployment Rates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics