Indiana puppy mill on Humane Society's 'Horrible Hundred' list

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. – The Humane Society of the United States just released their list of the worst puppy mills across the nation.

The “Horrible Hundred” report is a list of known, problematic puppy breeding facilities. It isn’t a list of all puppy mills in the country, just the worst. The report was created to shed light on their violations in an effort to encourage consumers not to support them.

For the third year in a row, Indiana has a puppy mill on the list.

According to the Humane Society, John E. and Rosanna M. Raber’s business in Loogootee is one of the worst puppy mills in the country.

On October 5, 2016, a USDA inspection found many dogs and puppies in need of veterinary care. The report found underweight puppies, sick puppies, and dogs with open lacerations at this location.

“One of them had wounds so deep that muscle tissue was exposed in some of the lacerations, and the other had large areas of swollen tissue, including an ear that was so swollen it appeared to be ‘full of fluid’ and ‘painful to the touch,’” according to the report by the USDA and obtained by the Humane Society.

The Humane Society is urging consumers who wish to purchase puppies online or at a pet store to be careful because those are the most common places dogs from puppy mills are sold. Researchers from the USDA say PuppyFind.com has repeatedly been linked to problem puppy mills, and numerous breeders advertise on other online outlets, including social media pages.

Find the complete “Horrible Hundred 2017” list here.