Indianapolis man worried about rental’s broken air conditioning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Summer temperatures are right around the corner, and that means your air conditioning needs to be in working order soon.

Donald Richards, Jr. said he put in a work order for his west side apartment unit's broken air conditioning in mid-April and it's still not fixed.

"I turned it on and of course, like every other year, it didn't work," Richards said.

Richards said he used to work on homes and he knows the unit has a leak which causes it to stop functioning while it's off during the winter months.

This past week, Richards said his apartment got up to almost 90 degrees and he had to use fans to try and cool off. Serious health problems have him worried about the summer if the unit isn't fixed soon.

"If we have a 90 degree day ... with my health, I could have a heat stroke," Richards said.

FOX59 went to talk to the property owner at the Rockwood Apartments, where Richards lives. She said that she recently increased the maintenance staff at the complex and that they were working on a number of units. She called the problem high priority and said she would meet with staff right away.

Richards' problem serves as a good reminder to homeowners that now is the time to check your air conditioner and get maintenance done, before summer temperatures really hit.

"You’re going to spend less and you’re going to have less risk of emergency if you have a qualified contractor come out and clean and check the system in the spring before it gets too hot," HomeSense Heating and Cooling's co-founder Brian Schutt said.

If you'll need help for cooling this summer, relief could be on the way. The state's winter assistance period ended on May 15 and summer assistance will begin in June if funding is available. The state is currently reconciling funds and looking at how much it will have available for summer help.