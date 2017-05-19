× Kobe Bryant dishes out unexpected assist, helps Hoosier high schoolers avoid final exam with tweet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Kobe Bryant dished out an unexpected assist that helped some Hoosier high school students get out of a final exam.

William Pate, a student at Ben Davis High School, had a request for the retired NBA star on Twitter, telling Bryant that he and his class could get out of their final exam in their U.S. government class if Bryant retweeted him.

Pate’s tweet included photos of him shaking hands with his teacher, Joseph Belser, to confirm that the agreement was for real.

“Please if you retweet this we don’t have to take the final. Please RT!” Pate wrote to Bryant on Twitter.

@kobebryant PLEASE IF YOU RETWEET THIS WE DONT HAVE TO TAKE THE FINAL PLEASE RT @kobebryant ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/frr6MR9bZP — Lul Yoひngsta‼️ (@WilliamPate36) May 18, 2017

Now, the odds of the “Black Mamba” seeing that message weren’t exactly the greatest. Bryant’s verified Twitter account has more than 11 million followers, and you can imagine he’s inundated with people trying to get attention.

Despite those long odds, Bryant saw the message and tweeted back!

“Hope you have an A in this class,” the former Lakers star wrote back.

Hope you have an A in this class https://t.co/ABKeJSHPZc — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 18, 2017

“Kobe really just retweeted my picture,” Pate wrote in jubilation. “Mamba that, man!”