'Lemonade Day' Saturday aims to teach young Hoosiers about business, financial responsibility

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– If you need to quench your thirst tomorrow, Just look for a lemonade stand!

Tomorrow is Lemonade Day– it’s an initiative designed to teach young people how to operate their own business and the importance of financial responsibility.

Dozens of stands will pop up across central Indiana, including at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In New Palestine, Girl Scout Troop 874 will dedicate their stand to Brody Stephens, an 8-year-old boy who died earlier this month from leukemia.

Money raised will go to buying LEGO blocks for the patients at Riley Hospital for Children.

They’ll be at the New Palestine Marsh from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the East Thompson Road Kroger from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

You can see a map of lemonade stand locations here.