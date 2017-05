× LIVE BLOG: Storms move through central Indiana, heavy winds and hail possible

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Showers and thunderstorms are moving through Indiana. Central Indiana is currently under a slight risk of severe storms with the main concerns being damaging winds and hail.

Thunderstorms may cause problems for the evening commute.

Stick with FOX59 and the Weather Authority for the latest weather updates, and click here for a complete list of watches and warnings.