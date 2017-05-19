× Off-duty IMPD officer charged with domestic battery after arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer was arrested on multiple criminal charges.

Officers were called to the home of Justin Callahan, a seven-year IMPD veteran, around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of Wildcat Run Lane. The call was for a disturbance involving allegations of domestic battery.

IMPD called in detectives from their Special Investigation Unit after they learned the suspect was an officer.

After being questioned, Callahan was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and domestic battery.

Callahan was assigned to the East District. Chief of Police Bryan Roach planed Callahan on administrative leave and revoked his police powers pending the outcome of the investigation.