Officers searching for teens who crashed a car during a police chase on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Metropolitan police are searching for teens who crashed a car during a chase and then ran off.

According to police, the teens were doing donuts in a parking lot. An officer spotted them and tried to confront them, but they took off. A short chase followed, but the driver couldn't make the turn onto Lafayette Road from Petersburg Parkway and crashed around 3 a.m.

Police said two 18-year-old males--the driver and front seat passenger--got out of the car and then ran off. A 16-year-old male was stuck in the backseat and complained about pain from the seatbelt. Police didn't arrest the teen, who was checked by medics.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to search the area for the teenagers, who could face charges in connection with the case.