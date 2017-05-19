× Police: Muncie woman dies in car accident after stopping in left-hand lane during argument

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie responded to a fatal crash early Friday morning that claimed the life of a 46-year-old woman.

Martha Cole, 46, of Muncie, died after police say she put her 1994 OIdsmobile in park in the left-hand lane during an argument with her passenger, identified as 28-year-old Jerrod Corn.

They were struck on SR 332 near CR 600 W by a 2013 silver Nissan driven by 27-year-old Kanda Kramer.

According to police, the statements given matched the physical evidence at the scene by a crash reconstruction team.

At this time there are no indications that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.