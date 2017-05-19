× SCHEDULE | Fast Friday’s track activity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers will hit the track for Indianapolis 500 practice Friday afternoon, but will the weather cooperate?

Showers and storms are in the forecast for Friday, which could affect the amount of time drivers are able to spend on the track.

During Thursday’s practice, Jay Howard topped the speed charts by turning the fastest lap at 226.744 mph. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti, Fernando Alonso and Josef Newgarden rounded out the top five.

Newgarden hit the wall in Turn 1 during Thursday’s practice. He went to the infield care center for a checkup and was cleared to return.

Here’s a look at Friday’s schedule:

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Administrative Office, Credential Office, IMS Ticket Office Open

Administrative Office, Credential Office, IMS Ticket Office Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open, Midway Open, Nerf Nitro Kids Zone Open

Public Gates Open, Midway Open, Nerf Nitro Kids Zone Open Noon-6 p.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Practice

Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 6:15 p.m.: Indy 500 Qualifying Draw, Pagoda Plaza Stage

TICKETS: General Admission: $15. Kids 15 and under free.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Gate 1-Walk, Gate 10-Public Drive, Gate 10A-Walk, Gate 12-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 2-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 4-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 6-Walk, Gate 7 South-Walk, Gate 7 Vehicle-Drive

MEDIA GATE OPEN: Media Gate-Credential Walk

STANDS OPEN:

General Admission – B Penthouse (22-25) as needed, B Stand (22-25) as needed, Backstretch Family Mounds, Backstretch Mounds, E Stand (1-4) as needed, Gasoline Alley Roof, North Vista Wheelchair, NW Vista (1-4) as needed, NW Vista Deck, Paddock (9-18) as needed, Paddock Penthouse (10-20), Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, Tower Terrace (37-42) as needed, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Turn 2 Mounds, Turn 3 Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds, Wheelchair Accessible

PARKING LOTS OPEN (9 a.m.): North 40-Limited Free Public Parking, Turn 3-Limited Free Infield Public Parking, Lot 2-Paid Daily Parking ($10), Lot 3G-Paid Daily Parking ($10), Main Gate-Paid Daily Parking ($10)

• For free public parking in Turn 3, please enter from Gate 10 on the north end.

CAMPING LOTS OPEN (7 a.m.): Lot 2 (three-day camping)

MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $10 Adults, $5 Youth (ages 6-15), Free (5 and under)

For more information about upcoming events and tickets, visit the IMS website.