× Speedway police search for suspects who robbed man at gunpoint as department prepares for Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A 911 call led police to the Brickyard Flats apartment complex in the Town of Speedway to investigate an armed robbery.

“He was approached by two men in the parking lot. One man was armed with a gun,” said Sgt. Jim Thiele of Speedway Police.

Officers say those men pointed a .45 caliber pistol at the victim as he stood outside his apartment.

“The man told him to give them his wallet, which he did. Both men took off on foot,” said Sgt. Thiele.

While officers search for them, Speedway Police are working to make sure everything is secure and ready to go for the Indianapolis 500. It is the busiest and biggest event in the town.

“We do have extra personnel on patrol in May. Especially during activity times and there are extra patrols that are generated not only for business areas but also residential areas,” said Sgt. Thiele.

Speedway police say crime rates are down in their town, despite the robbery. With thousands of visitors traveling in and around the Town of Speedway this month, officers want to keep it that way.

“Given a large number of people that come to the town for the events over at the track…there are relatively a few crimes in comparison to that large number of people,” said Sgt. Thiele.

While police continue to search for the suspects, the department continues their partnership with federal, state, and local agencies to make sure visitors stay safe.