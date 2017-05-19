Spray parks set to open across Indianapolis this weekend

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Warm weather arrived in central Indiana this week, and as we gear up for the summer vacation season, Indy Parks is getting ready to open its spray parks.
Spray parks will open Saturday, May 20, at several locations around the city and are in operation from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (with the exception of Tarkington Park, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
Here’s a list of spray parks that will be open:
- Andrew Ramsey Park, 310 W 42nd Street
- Arsenal Park, 1400 E 46th Street
- Bel Aire Park, 2915 S. Tibbs Avenue
- Bertha Ross Park, 3700 Clifton Street
- Bowman Park, 3600 Auburn Road
- Carson Park, 5400 W High School Road
- Centennial & Groff Park, 2300 N Centennial Street
- Christian Park, 4200 English Avenue
- Clayton LaSalle Park, 401 S La Salle Street
- Dan Wakefield Park, 6051 Broadway Street
- Grassy Creek Park, 10510 E 30th Street
- Haughville Park, 500 N Belleview Place
- Jake Greene Park, 1700 S Franklin Road
- Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Road
- Riverwood Park, 7201 Crittenden Avenue
- Stout Field Park, 3820 W Bradbury Avenue
- Tarkington Park, 45 W 40th Street (operating hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.)
- Washington Park, 3130 East 30th Street
- Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 N Hawthorne Lane
- Wildwood Park, 8100 Southeastern Avenue
- Windsor Village Park, 6510 E 25th Street
The spray parks operate under the following rules from Indy Parks:
- Children under the age of 9 years must be accompanied in the spray ground area by an adult and be within arms’ reach to the adult at all times
- Indy Parks and Recreation facilities are alcohol, drug and tobacco free
- No food, drinks, gum, coolers or glass items are allowed
- No running, rough play, or misuse of spray ground equipment
- Drinking, spitting, spouting of water, blowing the nose and similar behavior prohibited
- Anyone who has an open wound, open blisters, cuts, etc. is advised not to use the spray ground area
- No pets allowed in the spray ground area
- No skateboards, rollerblades, bikes or scooters allowed in spray ground area
For more information visit Indy Parks online or call (317) 327-PARK. You can find a list of spray park locations and phone numbers here.