Tipton school administrators accused of failing to report sexual misconduct, special prosecutor requested

TIPTON, Ind. – According to new court documents released Friday, a special prosecutor is being requested to investigate claims that Tipton Community School administrators failed to report sexual misconduct involving a teacher and student.

Former Tipton High School teacher Beau Engle is accused of having sex with a student at his home and on school grounds.

The probable cause affidavit shows Engle admitted to having more than 40 sexual encounters with the female student in 2015 and 2016.

Tipton Police say Tipton Community School leaders were made aware of rumors that Engle had become “too friendly” with a student in 2015.

However, Tipton Police say the administration conducted an internal investigation and found no evidence of misconduct.

Even so, Engle was ordered to stop all contact with the student unless it was deemed absolutely necessary.

In April 2017, those same rumors surfaced again. School administrators were informed Engle was becoming “more involved” with the same student, and they started another internal investigation.

However, state law says even rumors of potential misconduct must be reported to law enforcement or DCS immediately.

Now, Tipton County Prosecutor Jay Rich is requesting a special prosecutor to look into whether any Tipton School Corporation employees may have broken the law.

The petition filed Friday shows Rich’s wife works for the school corporation and if he were to stay on the case, it could create the appearance of impropriety.

The school superintendent says Engle’s contract was cancelled April 25, 2017.

Engle is facing 12 child sex crime charges and is scheduled to appear in court at the beginning of June.