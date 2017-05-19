Trauma survivor reunites with medical team and pursues EMS career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- A man doctors didn't expect to survive a deadly crash 10 years ago is reuniting with the medical team who helped get him through and is giving back in a unique way.

Corwin Suits was alive and well standing on top of the IU Health Methodist Hospital helipad Friday afternoon, but ten years ago a lifeline team landed him there as he barely hung on after a car wreck.

"It's almost hard to believe it happened," Suits said.

"You basically came back from the dead given that how severely you were injured," Dr. Timothy Pohlman, a trauma surgeon at IU Health Methodist Hospital, said.

Pohlman said the then 18-year old had a head injury, chest injuries, liver injuries, broken bones and his intestines torn apart. He spent hundreds of days in the hospital, had dozens of surgeries and an immeasurable amount of care.

"When I saw Cory my first thought was oh gosh he's not gonna make it, but I'm not gonna give up on him," Dr. Pohlman said.

First responders said a driver crashed into a tree on County Road 100 South in Hancock County a day before Suits senior prom. One person in the vehicle died, another lived and Suits was left severely injured.

"It was a tough night," Sugar Creek Township Fire Chief John Begovich said.

Begovich said he burrowed through the pile of metal to get to Suits, a friend of his sons'.

"It seemed like it lasted forever, but it was minutes," Chief Begovich said.

Minutes later an IU LifeLine team loaded him up and got him to the hospital.

"He's here today to prove that there's people out that can get you back to health," Dianna Voida, RN, a part of the LifeLine team, said.

"I love to see him coming around, it's good," retired EMS and Army pilot Blu Bryant said.

Now, Suits is marking ten years with his brush with death by reuniting with those who helped save him and give him his future back. He's a dad to a 1 1/2 month old daughter and so inspired by the people who did everything to help him, he said he's started EMS training.

"To give back, there's no greater calling than to help someone else," Suits said.

The help he got back then, still seems to be here for him now. It's evident in the close bond the group shares.

"We're family, that's what it is we're family," Suits said.

One of the LifeLine pilots even still carries a watch Suits' family gave them. It reads "The strength it takes to give others a second chance."