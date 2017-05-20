× 3rd psych exam results in for woman accused of killing kids

GOSHEN, Ind. – A judge says the third psychological examination of a Fort Wayne woman accused of smothering her two children has been completed and submitted to his court.

Elkhart Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno acknowledged during a status hearing for Amber Pasztor on Thursday that her attorneys also had received the exam results and that prosecutors soon would receive a copy as well.

Christofeno ordered the third evaluation in March after attorneys for both sides agreed the results of her first two evaluations would likely lead to a finding she was incompetent to assist in her own defense at trial.

Pasztor was not present in court for Thursday’s hearing.

The specifics of Pasztor’s three evaluations have been sealed, but details are likely to be discussed June 12 during her competency hearing.