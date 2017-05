Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- 'Tis the season! In Indianapolis, the Month of May is all about racing, and one local brewery is once again releasing a brew that fits the theme.

Flat12 Bierwerks introduced "Hinchtown Hammerdown" in 2015, and they've brought it back every year since. The beer is named after IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe. We talked to Sean O'Conner from Flat12 about the beer, and what else is happening at the brewery this month.