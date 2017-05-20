× IMPD investigating after fatal shooting on city’s southwest side early Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting took place early Saturday morning on the southwest side.

Oluwadayomi Epenusi, 66, died at the hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities were dispatched to the 6000 block of Beachview Drive at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found no one when they arrived, but got a report that Epenusi was at Eskenazi Hospital.

He later died in surgery.

Detectives have not yet released any additional details to include possible suspect descriptions.

Police urge you to call Crimestoppers at 317-262-8477 if you know anything about this shooting.