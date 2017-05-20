INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A task force recommends the state's largest school district close three high schools. Community meetings about the possible change for IPS are over, but we caught up with IPS Commissioner Michael O'Connor to find out how IPS got into this situation in the first place, what parents' concerns are, and what the future holds for IPS schools.
IPS braces for possible school closures
-
Tense first community meeting on IPS high school closures
-
IPS school board reaffirms support for immigrant families
-
Questions, concerns at first IPS school closures meeting
-
FOX59 Exclusive: Mother of student with gun shares concerns about school
-
All IPS high schools under capacity, district considers school closures
-
-
Parents get chance to weigh in on IPS proposed school closures
-
IPS mom concerned about safety after five-year-old son walked out of school
-
IPS holds final community meeting about potential high school closures
-
Parents react at final IPS school closure community meeting
-
100 learning gardens coming to IPS Schools
-
-
Sunscreen prohibited in certain schools without written permission
-
Student loan program aims to help Hoosier students tackle college debt dilemmas
-
IPS to consider closing 3 high schools in 2018-2019 school year