IPS braces for possible school closures

Posted 1:37 PM, May 20, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A task force recommends the state's largest school district close three high schools. Community meetings about the possible change for IPS are over, but we caught up with IPS Commissioner Michael O'Connor to find out how IPS got into this situation in the first place, what parents' concerns are, and what the future holds for IPS schools.