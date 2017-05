× Lafayette Road closed after water main break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – According to Citizens Energy Group, a water main break is to blame for the closure of Lafayette Road Saturday morning.

The 20-inch diameter water main is located at 2405 Lafayette Road.Customers in the area from 24th to 38th Streets are being affected by the break. In addition, both directions of Lafayette are closed near the site.

Repairs are expected to last for several hours.