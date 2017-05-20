LIVE BLOG: Tornado warnings expire, severe thunderstorms possible

Posted 8:51 PM, May 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:30PM, May 20, 2017

Severe weather is happening across central Indiana Saturday evening.

Keep up to date on weather conditions with our live blog below.

Amanda Rakes - Digital Director May 20, 201710:11 PM

Forest, Indiana fire station sustains heavy damage after possible tornado in Clinton County http://via.fox59.com/GNtVX

Amanda Rakes - Digital Director May 20, 20179:58 PM
Amanda Rakes - Digital Director May 20, 20179:51 PM

Amanda Rakes - Digital Director May 20, 20179:40 PM

Clinton Co. officials ask public to avoid area of Forest, IN
due to damage and high water

Amanda Rakes - Digital Director May 20, 20179:27 PM

UPDATE (9:25 p.m.)– The Tornado Warning for Howard County has expired.

Amanda Rakes - Digital Director May 20, 20179:17 PM 
At 908 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located 7 miles west of Kokomo, moving northeast at 15 mph.
Amanda Rakes - Digital Director May 20, 20179:08 PM

TORNADO WARNING
issued for Howard County until 9:30 p.m.

Amanda Rakes - Digital Director May 20, 20179:03 PM

At 8:34 p.m., Clinton County Dispatch said a possible
tornado was located 7 miles NE of Frankfort, moving northeast at 20 mph. 

Amanda Rakes - Digital Director May 20, 20178:52 PM

TORNADO WARNING for northeastern Clinton County,
southwestern Howard County until 9 p.m.