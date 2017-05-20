LIVE BLOG: Tornado warnings expire, severe thunderstorms possible

Severe weather is happening across central Indiana Saturday evening.
Keep up to date on weather conditions with our live blog below.
Forest, Indiana fire station sustains heavy damage after possible tornado in Clinton County http://via.fox59.com/GNtVX
Clinton Co. officials ask public to avoid area of Forest, IN
due to damage and high water
UPDATE (9:25 p.m.)– The Tornado Warning for Howard County has expired.
At 908 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located 7 miles west of Kokomo, moving northeast at 15 mph.
TORNADO WARNING
issued for Howard County until 9:30 p.m.
At 8:34 p.m., Clinton County Dispatch said a possible
tornado was located 7 miles NE of Frankfort, moving northeast at 20 mph.
TORNADO WARNING for northeastern Clinton County,
southwestern Howard County until 9 p.m.
Forest, Indiana fire station sustains heavy damage after possible tornado in Clinton County http://via.fox59.com/GNtVX