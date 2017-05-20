× Man in serious condition after shooting on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was taken to Eskanazi in serious condition after being shot early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police arrived at the Marathon gas station on Sherman and Michigan to find a man who had been shot twice. He was shot once in the arm and once in the leg.

However, the shooting didn’t happen at the gas station. The shooting occurred on Vermont Street.

Authorities say the man lost a lot of blood, and he wasn’t too cooperative with police before being taken to the hospital.

S.W.A.T was called, after authorities thought that the suspect was inside of a house.

S.W.A.T set off concussion bombs and attempted to break down the front door.

Once they were successful, they discovered no one inside the home.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.