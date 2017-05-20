× Scattered thunderstorms this weekend, but there will be a lot of dry time too

Happy Saturday! A warm and muggy day on the way with scattered thunderstorms developing. It won’t be an all day washout, there will be a lot of dry time. Pole Day looks to start with showers but they move east by noon, leaving the afternoon dry.

A stalled out frontal boundary will lift north today, allowing a warm and moist airmass to settle over the state.

Temperatures will be cooler ahead of the front in the mid to upper 70s. South of the front highs will reach the lower to mid 80s.

A few showers have developed in the area this morning and will continue through midday.

Thunderstorms will be scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

A few thunderstorms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

Showers will be on radar as we start Sunday morning but they quickly move east of Indy by noon.

The rest of Pole Day is looking sunny, dry and cooler.

Some areas could pick up an 1″ of rain through Sunday morning.

Cooler temperatures prevail next week. Afternoon highs will even struggle to reach the lower 60s on Wednesday!