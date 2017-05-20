× Showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! I’m tracking the chance for more showers and thunderstorms tonight. A warm front was moving north across central Indiana at 6 p.m. and temperatures have reached the upper 70s with dew points at 70 degrees! It’s been a warm, breezy and steamy day.

Tonight there’s a risk of severe thunderstorms. Any t-storm that develops in central Indiana may be strong to severe and be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and torrential rainfall. There’s a low-end chance of a tornado. Based on data, the threat of a tornado would mainly be in t-storms closest to the warm front which is located across northern Indiana. The threat will exist into the dark hours.

Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s with south winds 5 to 15 mph. Sunday morning will bring scattered showers and a few t-storms. Rain will clear from west to east through the day with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s with a breeze from the west, southwest. If you’re heading to the track for Pole Day or the Broad Ripple Art Fair, plan on having a rain coat in the morning and the sunglasses for later in the day!

Monday will be dry and sunny with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday through Thursday will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms as an upper-level low pressure system moves through. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs only in the 60s mid-week.

Carb Day Friday and Legends Day Saturday look dry with warmer weather expected Saturday. –Danielle Dozier