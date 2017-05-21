2008 winner Scott Dixon wins pole for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS - MAY 25: Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara Honda, drinks the ceremonial winner's milk over in victory lane in celebration of winning the IRL IndyCar Series 92nd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 25, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Scott Dixon has won the pole for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.
He had the fastest qualifying speed at IMS in 20 years.