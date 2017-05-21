× 21-year-old man dies after southwest side shooting

INDINAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a southwest side shooting that claimed the life of a man Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2100 block of W. Washington Street just after 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Zickey Self suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

EMS arrived shortly after and pronounced Self dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).