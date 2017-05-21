× Amber Alert cancelled after boy and non-custodial mother are found safe

UPDATE:

The Amber Alert has been cancelled. The Hope Police Department says the child and his non-custodial mother have been located and they are unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 1-year-old boy was believed to be in extreme danger after being abducted by his non-custodial mother who has had recent run-ins with the law.

The boy has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 2 feet 6 inches tall and 31 pounds. He has a birthmark on the back of his head and was last seen without any clothing.

He was reported missing Friday evening around 8:30 p.m. from the 3300 block of Sycamore Drive in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department believes the boy was abducted by Andrea Rhoades, a 43-year-old white female, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 201 pounds.

Andrea Rhoades has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is the child’s non-custodial mother. The suspect vehicle is a gray 2003 Chevy Blazer, with Indiana plate number XVK853. Dispatchers confirm that they’ve received several reports that the SUV has front-end damage to it

According to an earlier release from the Columbus Police Department, Andrea Rhoades was arrested less than one month ago for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car.

Rhoades was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on April 24, 2017 on preliminary charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Resisting Law Enforcement and Possession of Marijuana. It’s unclear whether any formal charges were ever filed.

According to the release, Columbus police received a call from a driver saying that Rhoades ran her car off the road several times and slammed on her breaks in a reported attempt to cause a crash. The caller told police Rhoades stopped her vehicle and got out of the vehicle holding a child. Officers responding to the incident reported that Rhoades was “visibly upset” and refused to follow officer commands. She was taken to jail after a blood test.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Columbus Police Department at (812) 376-2600 or 911.

Editor’s note: The boy’s name and photo have been removed from this story to protect his identity.