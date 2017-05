× Huge vehicle fire leaves car unrecognizable

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a car on fire on the shoulder of 465 south overpass over 71st street.

Around 4:15 a.m., firefighters arrived on-scene. They temporarily closed off that portion of the overpass, and an I.M.P.D. car blocked the 465 south ramp from 71st street.

Authorities say no one was inside the sedan, and no one stayed to claim the vehicle.

The fire left the car unrecognizable.