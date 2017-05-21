IN Focus: Panelists discuss Russia investigation, calls for impeachment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - A stunning avalanche of troubling news for the Trump administration now has some Democrats calling for impeachment, while others call for patience after the Justice Department's move to name a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the election and any possible connections to the Trump campaign.

But what happens next in Washington? And what does it mean for Vice President Mike Pence?

While the VP has also faced scrutiny this week, Pence is starting to draw a lot of attention in headlines like this recent article in Politico:

Conservatives begin to whisper: President Pence

Beyond the eye-opening headline, writers Matthew Nussbaum and Theodoric Meyer suggest that possibility is probably being discussed in some circles:

The scandals clouding Trump’s presidency — including, most recently, his firing of FBI Director James Comey, his alleged leak of classified information to Russian officials, and reports that he urged Comey to drop an investigation into a top aide — have raised once more the possibility that Trump could be pushed aside and replaced by Vice President Mike Pence. “If what the [New York Times] reported is true, Pence is probably rehearsing,” one House Republican who asked not to be named quipped Wednesday. “It’s just like Nixon. From the standpoint that it’s never the underlying issue, it is always the cover-up.” The still far-fetched proposition of removing Trump from office has increasing appeal to Republicans who are growing weary of defending Trump and are alarmed by his conduct in office. But such whispers are cringe-worthy for Pence and his aides, who have made an art of not upstaging the mercurial president.

So what are Indiana political experts saying about Pence's place in this growing controversy?

In the video above, we discuss this week's news with IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy and Tony Samuel (who served as vice-chair for the Indiana Trump campaign).