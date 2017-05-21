× Kokomo Police searching for man after deadly hit-and-run Sunday

KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities in Kokomo are searching for Maurice Shelley in connection with a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning.

At around 5:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Plate St. on a report of a red older style van that struck a female, later identified as 42-year-old Alisa Burnett of Kokomo.

Officers located Burnett in the parking lot of Front Row Live seriously injured. Witnesses told police an altercation ensured in the parking lot between the driver of the van of other individuals.

According to police, a black male entered his van and initially drove at the individuals in the parking lot, striking Burnett.

Burnett was transported to the hospital where she later died of her injures.

Shelley has been named a person of interest and police are trying to track him down.

Shelley is identified as a black male, 5’7″, 185 lbs, bald with brown eyes. He may be in the Kokomo or Indianapolis area.

Anyone with information to his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.