× Nice Monday but a cooler and wetter pattern arrives mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! We had some heavy rain move through the area from west to east this morning. It was associated with a cold front. That cold front has allowed drier air to move into central Indiana and it feels nice outside now with lower humidity! The sky will continue to clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

Have a jacket on in the morning but you won’t need one in the afternoon as highs go up to the low 70s. We’ll have a sunny sky on Monday with winds out of the west, southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. There will be a slight chance of rain or t-storms.

The weather pattern will change by the middle of the week with a deep trough of low pressure digging down across the Midwest. This will allow a cut-off low pressure system to develop over Indiana. This feature will bring slightly cooler air to the region along with rain and t-storms Wednesday and Thursday.

If you’re planning on heading out to IMS for Carb Day on Friday, most of the day should be nice. However, model data now shows wet weather moving in in the evening so we’ll be watching to see how this trends over the week. An early look at the weather for the Indianapolis 500 shows a slight chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Check back! –Danielle Dozier