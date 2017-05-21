× Pole Day starts with showers and ends with sunshine

Happy Sunday everyone! The warm front has lifted north through the state leaving us with a mild start to the day. A cold front sitting in Illinois will push east through Indiana this morning bringing a cooler afternoon.

As the cold front heads eastward spotty showers will develop out ahead of it during the morning hours.

The rain will be in our eastern counties by 1pm with clearing skies in western Indiana.

After the morning rain moves into Ohio we are looking at a beautiful afternoon for Pole Day.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail after 1pm with highs in the lower 70s.

The upcoming week will be on the cool side. Highs even staying in the 60s Wednesday & Thursday. After a gorgeous sunny Monday another front will spark off storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Carb Day is looking great, but we could see showers on Legends Day.