Applause, protests greet Pence at Notre Dame commencement

SOUTH BEND, Ind.— Vice President Mike Pence received applause as he walked into the University of Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony.

Pence walked next to Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins as Sunday’s ceremony started in the university’s football stadium. Pence is to give the commencement address and receive an honorary degree.

A small crowd of protesters gathered before the ceremony at the university’s main entrance and some graduating students were expected to walk out during the former Indiana governor’s speech.

Notre Dame spokesman Paul Browne says school officials would only intervene if the protest “seriously disrupted” the commencement or put anyone’s safety at risk. He says the school doesn’t expect that to happen.