× A parade, concerts, ballgames, and new parking restrictions to greet drivers this week in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Concerts, ballgames and the 60th IPL 500 Festival Parade will highlight a busy week of activities in downtown Indianapolis this week.

Indianapolis Police officials are reminding drivers that several streets in the city will be affected by the week long events and that they should plan for alternate routes based on that day’s event.

One of the week’s bigger events will be the The 2017 IPL 500 Festival Parade which will be held Saturday, May 27, on the eve of the Indianapolis 500. 300,000 spectators are expected to line the streets of Indianapolis.

Other events in downtown this week include:

Wednesday, May 24

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Thursday, May 25

USO Operation Hydration will result in the closure of the south traffic lane on New York Street between Pierson and Meridian streets from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, May 26

The 500 Festival Memorial Service will result in the closure of Michigan and North Streets between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets from 5:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

The IPL 500 Festival Parade will result in many street closures along and around the parade route. Vermont Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday. Other effected roads will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday. All streets will be reopened by 7 p.m.

Run, White & Blue 5K is taking place on IUPUI’s campus and will result in partial closures along the route from 8-11 a.m.

The Snake Pit Ball, being held at the Indianapolis Roof Ball Room, may cause delays on Washington Street in the evening.

Sunday, May 28

Market Street between Delaware and Alabama streets will be closed 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. for Bike to the 500.

Special Events

A concert at The Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park may cause increased traffic on the west side of Downtown Wednesday evening.

An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday evening.

Also, drivers in downtown should be aware that the parking ordinance for Monument Circle has changed. Parking is now prohibited from 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily. Previously parking was prohibited from 11 p.m. – 6 a.m. Unmetered, two-hour parking will continue to be permitted from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily in the areas not restricted as loading zones.

Also people who use IndyGo to get into downtown should expect their bus routes to be altered with Saturday’s activities. Riders should check with IndyGo for exact routes affected.