× Butler grad Ed Carpenter welcomes Holtmann, Trip to garage ahead of Indy 500

Just a day after qualifying second for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, Ed Carpenter welcomed some special guests to his garage before taking the track for practice.

Carpenter, a 2003 Butler University graduate, hosted Butler head men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann, director of athletics Barry Collier and mascot Trip to the Ed Carpenter Racing garages Monday morning. Capenter and Holtmann talked strategy and the comparisons of teamwork and strategy that transcend from basketball to motorsports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“It’s fun to talk about, just the similarities, differences, challenges, things that we both do well, things that we need to do better at,” Carpenter said. “Because I think so much of what we both do is processes and teamwork and focus and preparation and details. It’s fun to talk to people like Coach Holtmann.”

“Obviously he’s trying to get his team ready for that moment when their best is going to be called upon, so we were kind of swapping some ideas,” Holtmann added. “He’s obviously a friend and we’re a huge supporter of what he and his team do.”

Meanwhile, Trip kept entertained playing with the mounds of Firestone tires, hoping on golf carts, and posing in front of Carpenter’s #20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet.

Carpenter is coming off a strong qualifications weekend, in which he notched his third front row start in five years.