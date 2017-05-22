× Carrier layoffs impacting more than 600 workers to begin this summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– More than 600 Carrier employees in Indianapolis will soon be out of a job.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development posted a WARN notice Monday about the layoffs, as required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Last year, the company originally said it planned to move its entire operation to Mexico, laying off more than 1,000 Hoosiers. Last fall, President Trump struck a deal with Carrier to save many of those jobs.

The company says around 630 will be laid off starting July 20 and lasting through the end of the year.

Plant union president Chuck Jones said the number was higher than expected, but it includes 70-80 people who were brought in for seasonal help and knew their positions were only temporary.

Jones, who drew ire from President Trump during the election, will retire next month.