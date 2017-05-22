× Chilton paces Monday’s Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One day after Chip Ganassi Racing celebrated a pole win, another CGR driver topped the speed chart at Monday’s practice session.

Max Chilton turned the fastest lap of the field at 228.592 miles per hour. The No. 8 car was one of six drivers to log more than 100 laps on the day.

“I was in the car today for the whole session outside of a short 10-minute window,” said Chilton. “We just wanted to get the laps in today. I don’t think anyone is particularly happy with their car, but that’s why I just wanted to get the laps in because the more laps you do the more you learn.”

Chilton was followed on the speed chart by rookie Ed Jones at 228.118 MPH.

“It was a good day,” said Jones. “We set down a good lap, and at the same time, we had a really good car in traffic. We were able to pass and get runs on people, which was the objective of today.”

Far different than the weekend, where fans saw one car on track at a given time while qualifying, Monday’s session saw more than 2700 total laps turned. Frequently, double-digit cars were seen going down a straightaway at once.

“We were getting the car sort of set up ready to battle in the dirty air,” added Chilton, “which is what everyone was doing. That’s why there’s so much group running.”

Chilton and Jones were followed in speed by pole-sitter Scott Dixon third, Simon Pagenaud fourth, and Takuma Sato fifth-fastetst on the day.