× Dry much of Tuesday but a wet and cooler pattern is expected mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! It’s a pretty day with some high clouds and temperatures climbing toward 70 degrees. The humidity is much lower and it feels comfortable outside. Tonight will not be as cool with lows in the low 50s. This morning, temperatures dipped to the 40s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-70s. There will be a slight chance of a shower or t-storm Tuesday night as an upper-level storm system approaches. However, the best lift associated with the low pressure will move in Wednesday. It will be a rather wet and cool day with highs in the low 60s. As the low moves across the area, showers and t-storms are likely and will continue into Thursday.

For the holiday weekend, expect daily shower and t-storm chances. Some storms may be strong to severe as a strong trough of low pressure arrives into the weekend. We’ll keep an eye on things as it’s a busy weekend in Indy and central Indiana! –Danielle Dozier