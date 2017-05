× FOX59 driver analyst Ed Carpenter stops by studio

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – FOX59 driver analyst Ed Carpenter came oh so close to winning his third career pole for the Indy 500.

After having the best speed on day one of qualifications, Carpenter could not match Scott Dixon, who recorded the best four-lap qualifying run since Arie Luyendyk in 1996. He’ll start second for next week’s 101st Indy 500.

Carpenter dropped by the FOX59 studio to discuss the day’s events at IMS with Chris Hagan.