Great open to the week! Turning cooler and unsettled midweek

Clear and cool to begin our Monday morning! Expect to grab a jacket or coat on the way out today, along with sunglasses, as more sunshine is back through the day. A very quiet day ahead with highs reaching the lower 70s. Bottom-line: uneventful! More practice underway at IMS today with gates opening at noon and you couldn’t ask for a better day.

More great weather on Tuesday before showers chances sneak in by the evening and overnight! It appears that Wednesday and Thursday could be quite unsettled and cooler with highs running 10°-15° below average. Rain could be heavy in spots, as the low slowly traverses the state.

Updates for this upcoming holiday/race weekend will be frequent and expect that race day forecast to change continuously, as models, for now, show little consistency in rain timing and temperatures.