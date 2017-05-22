× Indiana-native opera singer Angela Brown to sing ‘God Bless America’ before Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– “God Bless America” at this year’s Indianapolis 500 will be performed by an Indiana native.

The world-renowned opera singer Angela Brown will perform the song before the 101st running of the iconic race on May 28.

“Excited doesn’t begin to describe how I feel about singing ‘God Bless America’ at the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500,” Brown said. “Ever since I was a young girl, growing up in Indianapolis, I have dreamed of being a part of this time-honored tradition. I am proud to be able to salute the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. This is truly a dream come true!”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials said Brown was a perfect fit, calling her the ideal soprano.

“With a charming personality larger than life, she unites opera, pops and gospel in one sensational voice. A featured artist on the two-time Grammy Award-winning recording “Ask Your Mama,” Brown’s international reputation continues to grow,” the track said in a media release.

Brown has worn other hats in the industry besides singing opera, from star hostess on stage to producer and creator of “Opera…from a Sistah’s Point of View,” an inspired show that has gained notoriety for bringing opera to the masses.

“Angela is a tremendous talent and will sing a fantastic rendition of ‘God Bless America’ for our fans,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “As a Hoosier, she knows just how much the Indy 500 means to all of us, and this performance will be extra special for her.”